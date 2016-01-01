Overview

Dr. Stephen Bloomfield, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Bloomfield works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Vascular Surgery in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocephalus, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal and Brain Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.