Dr. Stephen Bloomfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bloomfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Bloomfield, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Bloomfield, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Bloomfield works at
Locations
-
1
Hackensack Meridian Health Jfk Medical Center65 James St, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 321-7010Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bloomfield?
About Dr. Stephen Bloomfield, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1265432603
Education & Certifications
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bloomfield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bloomfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bloomfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bloomfield works at
Dr. Bloomfield has seen patients for Hydrocephalus, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal and Brain Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bloomfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bloomfield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bloomfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bloomfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bloomfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.