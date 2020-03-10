Overview

Dr. Stephen Blackstock, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gadsden, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Gadsden Regional Medical Center, Grandview Medical Center and Riverview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Blackstock works at Northeast Orthopedics in Gadsden, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.