Dr. Stephen Bishop, MD

Family Medicine
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Stephen Bishop, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brighton, MI. They completed their residency with Providence Hospital Med Ctrs

Dr. Bishop works at Sacred Heart Medical Centre in Brighton, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Sacred Heart Medical Centre PC
    9912 E Grand River Ave Ste 1000, Brighton, MI 48116 (810) 588-4214

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
  Ascension Saint John Hospital

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors.

Vitamin D Deficiency
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
VAP Lipid Testing
Vitamin D Deficiency
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
VAP Lipid Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    HAP Insurance
    Humana
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    Priority Health
    Tricare

    Oct 07, 2022
    Best doctor so far . We live 1 hour away from his practice and not willing to change PCP
    Ana Ago — Oct 07, 2022
    Family Medicine
    English
    1326045659
    Providence Hospital Med Ctrs
    Dr. Stephen Bishop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Bishop has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bishop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Bishop works at Sacred Heart Medical Centre in Brighton, MI.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Bishop. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bishop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bishop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

