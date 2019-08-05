Dr. Stephen Bernhardt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernhardt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Bernhardt, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Bernhardt, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and South Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Suffolk Nephrology Associates340 Howells Rd Ste A, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 666-2808
Lindenhurst Dialysis Center185 S 10th St, Lindenhurst, NY 11757 Directions (631) 956-6060
Fresenius Kidney Care - Bay Shore929 Sunrise Hwy, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 224-8500
Hauppauge Dialysis Center30 Central Ave, Hauppauge, NY 11788 Directions (631) 761-6605
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bernhardt is excellent, I wish his staff was as effective as he and Donna are.
About Dr. Stephen Bernhardt, MD
- Nephrology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1851492904
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
