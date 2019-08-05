Overview

Dr. Stephen Bernhardt, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Bernhardt works at Suffolk Nephrology Associates in Bay Shore, NY with other offices in Lindenhurst, NY and Hauppauge, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Hyperkalemia and Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.