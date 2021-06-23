Overview

Dr. Stephen Bennett, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gallatin, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sumner Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bennett works at Living Well Health Center in Gallatin, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.