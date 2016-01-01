Overview

Dr. Stephen Bennett, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and The University Of Chicago Medical Center.



Dr. Bennett works at University Of Chicago Health Specialists in Orland Park, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.