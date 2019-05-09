Overview

Dr. Stephen Benirschke, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Harborview Medical Center.



Dr. Benirschke works at Spine Center at Harborview in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

