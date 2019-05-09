Dr. Stephen Benirschke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benirschke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Benirschke, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Benirschke, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Harborview Medical Center.
Locations
UW Medicine Eye Institute908 Jefferson St, Seattle, WA 98104 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Amazingly talented surgeon. Excellent bed side manner
About Dr. Stephen Benirschke, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1932248499
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benirschke has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Benirschke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benirschke.
