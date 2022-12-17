Dr. Stephen Bell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Bell, MD
Dr. Stephen Bell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas-Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
The Orthopaedic Institute400 Concord Plaza Dr Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78216 Directions (210) 804-5400
The San Antonio Orthopaedic Group Llp11212 State Highway 151 Ste 150, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 804-5400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
TSAOG Orthopaedics Quarry Area3327 Research Plz Ste 404, San Antonio, TX 78235 Directions (210) 804-5400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very patient , very knowledgeable and very through
About Dr. Stephen Bell, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Haborview Medical Center
- Naval Medical Center
- Naval Medical Center San Diego
- University Of Texas-Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- United States Naval Academy
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Bell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bell works at
Dr. Bell has seen patients for Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
81 patients have reviewed Dr. Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.