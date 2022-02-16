Overview

Dr. Stephen Becker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Maryville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Becker works at Womens Care Group PLC in Maryville, TN with other offices in Alcoa, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.