See All Plastic Surgeons in Moline, IL
Dr. Stephen Bayne, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Stephen Bayne, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3 (26)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Stephen Bayne, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Moline, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Trinity Rock Island.

Dr. Bayne works at Plastic Surgery Associates LLP in Moline, IL with other offices in Davenport, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Excision of Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Landon Pryor, MD
Dr. Landon Pryor, MD
10 (434)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Quad Cities Pathologists LLC
    515 Valley View Dr Ste 201, Moline, IL 61265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 764-4600
  2. 2
    Genesis Medical Center - Davenport
    1227 E Rusholme St, Davenport, IA 52803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 764-4600
  3. 3
    Unitypoint Health - Trinity Moline
    500 John Deere Rd, Moline, IL 61265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 779-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Trinity Rock Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bayne?

    Jun 17, 2020
    Dr. Bayne is a very good dr. Takes the time to talk with you and gives you all your options. I have had three surgeries with him in the last 4 months and have only heard good things about him from the hospital staff. I would recommend him to anyone.
    — Jun 17, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Bayne, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stephen Bayne, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bayne to family and friends

    Dr. Bayne's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bayne

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stephen Bayne, MD.

    About Dr. Stephen Bayne, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841250677
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • RUSH UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Bayne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bayne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bayne has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bayne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bayne has seen patients for Wound Repair, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bayne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Bayne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bayne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bayne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bayne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Stephen Bayne, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.