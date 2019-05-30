Dr. Stephen Bayles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bayles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Bayles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Bayles, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton and Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Bayles works at
Locations
Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions (206) 223-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bayles was very informative and straightforward with the recommended treatment and gave me two options, my choice. Made me feel like a person, not a number. I trusted his care and will have surgery soon.
About Dr. Stephen Bayles, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1477661080
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University
- Emory University
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bayles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bayles accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bayles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bayles works at
Dr. Bayles has seen patients for Tracheal Surgery, Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Excision of Parotid, Sublingual and or Submandibular Gland, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bayles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bayles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bayles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bayles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bayles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.