Overview

Dr. Stephen Baum, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Mentor, OH. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center.



Dr. Baum works at Lake Health Physician Group Mentor Internal Medicine in Mentor, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Anxiety and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.