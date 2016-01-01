Overview

Dr. Stephen Bauer, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Stamford, CT. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Bauer works at The Vascular Experts in Stamford, CT with other offices in Darien, CT and Old Greenwich, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Spider Veins, Varicose Veins and Lymphedema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.