Dr. Stephen Bauer, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Bauer, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Stamford, CT. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Bauer works at
Locations
-
1
Vascular Experts - Stamford215 Stillwater Ave Ste A, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 425-2792
-
2
Center for Advanced Pediatrics85 Old Kings Hwy N, Darien, CT 06820 Directions (203) 299-1699Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 11:30am
-
3
Southern Connecticut Vascular Center1455 E Putnam Ave Ste 1 1, Old Greenwich, CT 06870 Directions (203) 425-2792
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Connecticare
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Exchange
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stephen Bauer, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1477610913
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Chicago Medical School
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bauer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bauer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bauer works at
Dr. Bauer has seen patients for Spider Veins, Varicose Veins and Lymphedema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bauer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bauer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bauer.
