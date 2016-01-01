See All Vascular Surgeons in Stamford, CT
Dr. Stephen Bauer, MD

Vascular Surgery
2.6 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Stephen Bauer, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Stamford, CT. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.

Dr. Bauer works at The Vascular Experts in Stamford, CT with other offices in Darien, CT and Old Greenwich, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Spider Veins, Varicose Veins and Lymphedema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vascular Experts - Stamford
    215 Stillwater Ave Ste A, Stamford, CT 06902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 425-2792
  2. 2
    Center for Advanced Pediatrics
    85 Old Kings Hwy N, Darien, CT 06820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 299-1699
    Monday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 11:30am
  3. 3
    Southern Connecticut Vascular Center
    1455 E Putnam Ave Ste 1 1, Old Greenwich, CT 06870 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 425-2792

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greenwich Hospital
  • Stamford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm, Familial Abdominal Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm, Familial Thoracic Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Arterial Dissections With Lentiginosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Buerger's Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Congenital Aneurysms of the Great Vessels Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dissecting Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Effort Vein Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Endovascular Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
False Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Femoral Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Bilateral Renal Artery Stenosis-Induced Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Phlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Popliteal Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Portal Vein Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Vein Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Saccular Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
Superficial Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Suprarenal Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thromboembolism Chevron Icon
Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vein of Galen Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Visceral Aneurysm Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Connecticare
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Exchange
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stephen Bauer, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • English
    • 1477610913
    Education & Certifications

    • New York University
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    • Chicago Medical School
    • Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Bauer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bauer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bauer has seen patients for Spider Veins, Varicose Veins and Lymphedema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bauer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bauer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bauer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bauer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bauer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

