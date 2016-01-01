Dr. Battista has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Battista, MD
Dr. Stephen Battista, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital and M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.
University of Minnesota Physicians Heart6405 France Ave S Ste W200, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 836-3700
Fairview Pain Mgmt. Center -burnsville14101 Fairview Dr Ste 140, Burnsville, MN 55337 Directions (612) 365-5000
- M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- University Mass Med Center|University Minn Hospital
- Parkland Hospital
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Fairfield University
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Battista accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Battista has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Battista has seen patients for Heart Disease, Aortic Ectasia and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Battista on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Battista. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Battista.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Battista, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Battista appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.