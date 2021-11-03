Dr. Stephen Batter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Batter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Batter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Batter, MD is an Urology Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.
Dr. Batter works at
Locations
Norwalk Hospital34 Maple St, Norwalk, CT 06850 Directions (203) 853-4200Tuesday8:30am - 4:30pm
Urology Associates of Norwalk PC12 Elmcrest Ter, Norwalk, CT 06850 Directions (203) 853-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
- Norwalk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
very busy but he knows what he is talking about!
About Dr. Stephen Batter, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Batter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Batter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Batter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Batter has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Batter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Batter speaks Spanish.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Batter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Batter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Batter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Batter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.