Dr. Stephen Basheda, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stephen Basheda, DO is a Pulmonologist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.
Basheda Pulmonary Associates1050 Bower Hill Rd Ste 304, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (412) 572-6168
- Saint Clair Hospital
In my 1st 2 appointments I found him to be very knowledgeable, thorough, caring, he treated my asthma aggressively. His male nurse(?) also, very thorough, but as people mentioned before very terse. The front office is very kind.
About Dr. Stephen Basheda, DO
- Pulmonary Disease
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1811004609
- Cleveland Clinic
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Metro Hosp
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
- Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Basheda. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basheda.
