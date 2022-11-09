Dr. Stephen Bash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Bash, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Bash, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.
Locations
Osf Children's Hospital of Illinois - Congenital Heart Center420 NE Glen Oak Ave Ste 301, Peoria, IL 61603 Directions (309) 655-3453
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
It’s not a recent visit but Dr. Bash was my cardiologist from 11yrs old until about 16yrs old. I’m am now 28 & living happy because of Dr. Bash & his team. Dr. Bash did my Open Heart Surgeries at age 11 & 13. He was always so helpful and honest. Always made me feel comfortable. He is an awesome Cardiologist. I’ve moved out of Illinois & I wish there was a Cardiologist like Dr. Bash all over the world. Most of my whole childhood was spent at OSF. Back and forth hospital visits. But Dr. Bash made it all worth it. Hope you are doing well Dr. Bash! Take care! ‘22
About Dr. Stephen Bash, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
