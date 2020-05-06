Overview

Dr. Stephen Barth, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area.



Dr. Barth works at Conviva Care Center in Corpus Christi, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.