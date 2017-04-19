See All Podiatrists in Marietta, GA
Podiatry
2.5 (19)
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stephen Barrett, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DE IBEROAMIRICA (UNIBE) / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA.

Dr. Barrett works at Ankle and Foot Centers Of Georgia in Marietta, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ankle and Foot Centers of Georgia LLC
    2520 Windy Hill Rd SE Ste 205, Marietta, GA 30067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 228-9892
    Us Neuropathy Centers LLC
    2550 Windy Hill Rd SE Ste 206, Marietta, GA 30067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 228-9892

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 19, 2017
    Dr. Barrett operated on my bunion and I had absolutely no problems, in fact, I had no pain and returned to work in 10 days. He was excellent and I would highly recommend Dr. Barrett. I plan on contacting him again to take care of a bunion on my other foot.
    susan in Goodyear, AZ — Apr 19, 2017
    About Dr. Stephen Barrett, DPM

    Podiatry
    38 years of experience
    English
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSIDAD DE IBEROAMIRICA (UNIBE) / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA
