Dr. Barrett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Barrett, DPM
Overview
Dr. Stephen Barrett, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DE IBEROAMIRICA (UNIBE) / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA.
Dr. Barrett works at
Locations
1
Ankle and Foot Centers of Georgia LLC2520 Windy Hill Rd SE Ste 205, Marietta, GA 30067 Directions (404) 228-9892
2
Us Neuropathy Centers LLC2550 Windy Hill Rd SE Ste 206, Marietta, GA 30067 Directions (404) 228-9892
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barrett operated on my bunion and I had absolutely no problems, in fact, I had no pain and returned to work in 10 days. He was excellent and I would highly recommend Dr. Barrett. I plan on contacting him again to take care of a bunion on my other foot.
Dr. Barrett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrett. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrett.
