Dr. Stephen Barr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Stephen Barr, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Barr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MA MED SCH and is affiliated with Central Maine Medical Center, Maine Medical Center, Northern Light Mercy Hospital and Stephens Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Barr works at
Locations
Orthopaedic Associates of Portland P.A.33 Sewall St, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 774-5113
MaineOrtho1601 CONGRESS ST, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 774-5113
Norway Office193 Main St, Norway, ME 04268 Directions (207) 743-5366
Hospital Affiliations
- Central Maine Medical Center
- Maine Medical Center
- Northern Light Mercy Hospital
- Stephens Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I sought treatment from orthopedic as a last resort for a suspected neurogenic issue. While Dr Barr is an orthopedic surgeon, he saw me. Immediately ordered imaging which no one else would... GP, ED... And diagnosed a very tricky issue quickly because HE LISTENED TO ME!! He's a brilliant physician but he treated me with kindness and compassion. He's one of the best doctors I've ever had.
About Dr. Stephen Barr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245228949
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Beth Isreal Hospital
- UNIV OF MA MED SCH
- Princeton University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barr works at
Dr. Barr has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barr speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Barr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.