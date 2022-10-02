See All Urologists in New Orleans, LA
Super Profile

Dr. Stephen Bardot, MD

Urology
4.3 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Stephen Bardot, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine - Kansas City, Kansas and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.

Dr. Bardot works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ochsner Clinic Plastic Surgery Suite
    1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center
  • Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Kidney Cancer
Urinary Incontinence
Bladder Cancer
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Removal
Bacteriuria Screening
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Infection
Bladder Scan
Bladder Surgery
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Circumcision
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Dipstick Urinalysis
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Epididymitis
Gonorrhea Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hydronephrosis
Hypogonadism
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Kidney Stones
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Male Infertility
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Overactive Bladder
Peyronie's Disease
Prostate Biopsy
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance
Prostatitis
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Testicular Dysfunction
Trichomoniasis Screening
Ureteral Stones
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Uroflowmetry
Varicocele
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Adrenalectomy
Balanitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Atony
Bladder Diverticulum
Bladder Exstrophy Repair
Bladder Stones
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Chronic Prostatitis
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Cystectomy
Cystoscopy
Cystotomy
da Vinci® Prostate Removal
da Vinci® Robotic Surgery
End-Stage Renal Disease
Endoscopy
Erectile Dysfunction
Genitourinary Cancers
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hydrocele
Interstitial Cystitis
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Surgery, Robotic-Assisted
Laparoscopic Nephrectomy
Male Genital System Cancer
Male Genitourinary Cancer
Partial Nephrectomy
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Pelvic Exenteration (For: Gynecologic, Urinary, or Colorectal Malignancy)
Pelvic Lymph Node Dissection
Penile Cancer
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Priapism
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 1
Prostate Cyst
Prostate Procedures
Radical Cystectomy
Radical Prostate Removal
Renal Cell Cancer
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sperm Abnormalities
Spermatocele
Surgery, Robotic Assisted
Testicular Cancer
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
Ureteral Cancer
Ureteroneocystostomy
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Tract Cancer
Urological Surgery
Vesicoureteral Reflux
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Lifecare
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • Employers Health Network
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Payors Organization
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Healthcare Alliance
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • PHCS
    • PPO Plus
    • Prime Health Services
    • Provider Networks of America
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stephen Bardot, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942267521
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Hospital - Cleveland, OH
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Kansas University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • St. Lukes Hospital - Kansas City, MO
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas School of Medicine - Kansas City, Kansas
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Benedictine College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Bardot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bardot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bardot has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bardot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bardot works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. View the full address on Dr. Bardot’s profile.

    Dr. Bardot has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bardot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Bardot speaks Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bardot. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bardot.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bardot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bardot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

