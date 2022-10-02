Dr. Stephen Bardot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bardot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Bardot, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Bardot, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine - Kansas City, Kansas and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.
Locations
Ochsner Clinic Plastic Surgery Suite1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-4083
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bardot?
Dr. Bardot is a smart, caring and dedicated professional who can be trusted to make his patients' well being his highest priority.
About Dr. Stephen Bardot, MD
- Urology
- English, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
- 1942267521
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Hospital - Cleveland, OH
- Kansas University Medical Center
- St. Lukes Hospital - Kansas City, MO
- University of Kansas School of Medicine - Kansas City, Kansas
- Benedictine College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bardot has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bardot accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bardot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bardot has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bardot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bardot speaks Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bardot. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bardot.
