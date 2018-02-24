Dr. Stephen Banks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Banks, MD
Dr. Stephen Banks, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Vacaville, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northbay Medical Center and Northbay Vacavalley Hospital.
Locations
NorthBay Cancer Center1020 Nut Tree Rd Ste 190, Vacaville, CA 95687 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Northbay Medical Center
- Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Banks is one of the most personable doctors I've ever seen. In addition to excellent knowledge of his specialty, he listens carefully to what you say and responds in understandable language. He doesn't behave like he is anxious to get out of the room (like many doctors) and I cannot say enough good things about Dr. Banks. In addition, his staff has the same positive and congenial attitude as the doctor.
About Dr. Stephen Banks, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1770680852
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Santa Clara|Kaiser Permanente
- Stanford University School of Medicine
- Radiation Oncology
Dr. Banks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Banks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Banks. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banks.
