Overview

Dr. Stephen Bane, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.



Dr. Bane works at Capitol Breathe Free Sinus & Allergy Centers in Woodbridge, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Tube Placement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.