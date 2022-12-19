Overview

Dr. Stephen Banco, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wyomissing, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.



Dr. Banco works at Keystone Spine & Pain Management Center in Wyomissing, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.