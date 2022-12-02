Dr. Stephen Bakos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bakos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Bakos, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Bakos, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Bakos works at
Locations
-
1
Ear Nose & Throat & Facial Plastic Surgery1708 Fall Hill Ave Ste 100, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 904-4198
-
2
Ear, Nose & Throat & Facial Plastic Surgery Center4701 Spotsylvania Pkwy Ste 100, Fredericksburg, VA 22407 Directions (540) 202-7436
Hospital Affiliations
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bakos?
very professional and to the point and very clear on treatment
About Dr. Stephen Bakos, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1255607065
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bakos has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bakos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bakos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bakos works at
Dr. Bakos has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Tinnitus and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bakos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Bakos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bakos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bakos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bakos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.