Overview

Dr. Stephen Bakir, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, Grandview Medical Center and Princeton Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Bakir works at Cardiovascular Associates Of The Southeast CVA in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.