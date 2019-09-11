Dr. Stephen Bakir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bakir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Bakir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Bakir, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, Grandview Medical Center and Princeton Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Brookwood Baptist Medical Center3980 Colonnade Pkwy, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 510-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
- Grandview Medical Center
- Princeton Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I really feel comfortable with Dr Bakir. He makes you feel at ease and that he will take great care of you.??????
About Dr. Stephen Bakir, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University
