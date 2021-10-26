Overview

Dr. Stephen Baker, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Merit Health Biloxi, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore, Pascagoula Hospital and Singing River Gulfport.



Dr. Baker works at John Ochsner Heart and Vascular Institute Ã¢â‚¬â€œ Slidell in Slidell, LA with other offices in Gulfport, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.