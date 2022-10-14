See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Jacksonville, FL
Overview

Dr. Stephen Bagnoli, MD is a Pulmonologist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their fellowship with National Med Center

Dr. Bagnoli works at Bagnoli And Salah Partnership in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stephen Bagnoli MD & Jack J Salah MD
    3599 University Blvd S Ste 901, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 465-3183

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
  • Baptist Medical Center Beaches
  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Eosinophilic Asthma Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 14, 2022
    I have finally found a GREAT Pulmonologist! Dr, Bagnoli takes his time and is very detail oriented. He is very passionate about his work and patients. In my 59 years. He is by far the best doctor/specialist I have ever seen. His office is all about team work. He and his staff are there for the people. They are all amazingly good people. So, Thank you Dr."B" and staff for being such caring compassionate people. Its rare this day and age to find such a great Doctor.
    Michelle Graves — Oct 14, 2022
    About Dr. Stephen Bagnoli, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Bagnoli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bagnoli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bagnoli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bagnoli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bagnoli works at Bagnoli And Salah Partnership in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bagnoli’s profile.

    Dr. Bagnoli has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bagnoli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bagnoli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bagnoli.

