Dr. Badolato has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Badolato, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Badolato, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rockledge Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Badolato works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Badolato Family Health At Suntree6300 N Wickham Rd Ste 101, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 253-2169
Hospital Affiliations
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Badolato?
Dr. Steve is on time, concerned, never rushed, and listens. His compassion for finding the right solution for YOU is evident. He is thorough, and never jumps to conclusions. A master of his art. I have recommended Dr. Stephen Badolato many, many times.
About Dr. Stephen Badolato, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1194728832
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Badolato accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Badolato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Badolato works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Badolato. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badolato.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Badolato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Badolato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.