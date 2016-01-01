Overview

Dr. Stephen Augustine, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Douglas, GA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Coffee Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Augustine works at COFFEE REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER in Douglas, GA with other offices in Hazlehurst, GA, Jacksonville, FL, Tifton, GA and Homerville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.