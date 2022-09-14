Dr. Auerbach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Auerbach, MD
Dr. Stephen Auerbach, MD is an Urology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Orange County Global Medical Center.
Newport Coast Urology Inc1401 Avocado Ave Ste 608, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 640-2081
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Orange County Global Medical Center
Dr Auerbach caught my prostate cancer in my early stages 15-years ago. My first biopsy testing from Dr Auerbach showed no cancer. Based upon Dr Auerbach 1,000’s of prior exams he was not satisfied. He sent the biopsy to another research hospital lab. Bingo he was right. I had beginning prostate cancer. I elected to have my prostatectomy (after doing much research from other doctors, of which one whom had prostate cancer) at City of Hope at that time. Hoag was not as experienced at that time as it is now. I still have PSA blood testing and exams from Dr Auerbach as a maintenance to be free of cancer after 15-years
About Dr. Stephen Auerbach, MD
- 48 years of experience
