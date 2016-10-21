Dr. Stephen Asher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Asher, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Asher, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Locations
St Lukes Boise Regional Medical Center125 E Idaho St, Boise, ID 83712 Directions (208) 381-7335
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Our appointment with Dr. Asher was great. Dr. Asher took his time to get to know my dad and was extremely helpful with how to treat my dad. I did call the office left a message regarding some follow ups/suggestions Dr. Asher has recommended, but a week and half later still no return call. I called and left a second message and two days later still no return call. We really like Dr. Asher, but I'm not sure about his staff.
About Dr. Stephen Asher, MD
- Neurology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871523373
Education & Certifications
- Calif
- Rochester Strong Meml Hospital
- University of Rochester School of Medicine
- Neurology
Dr. Asher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Asher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Asher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Asher has seen patients for Insomnia, Restless Leg Syndrome and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Asher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Asher speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Asher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.