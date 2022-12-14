Dr. Stephen Arndt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arndt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Arndt, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Arndt, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Ponte Vedra, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital.
Dr. Arndt works at
Locations
Southeast Orthopedic Specialists Ponte Vedra232 Ponte Vedra Park Dr, Ponte Vedra, FL 32082 Directions (904) 634-0640Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Southeast Orthopedic Specialists-Riverside2627 Riverside Ave Ste 300, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 634-0640Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Southeast Orthopedic Specialists- Southside Clinic10475 Centurion Pkwy N Ste 220, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 634-0640Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see Dr. Arndt on December 13, 2022, for a follow up on injuring my leg/ankle. His prognosis is for me to have an MRI on my foot/ ankle.
About Dr. Stephen Arndt, MD
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1346301322
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- University of Florida Health Science Center
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Wake Forest University, Physics
- Orthopedic Surgery
