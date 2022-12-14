See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Ponte Vedra, FL
Dr. Stephen Arndt, MD

Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.5 (178)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stephen Arndt, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Ponte Vedra, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital.

Dr. Arndt works at Southeast Orthopedic Specialists in Ponte Vedra, FL with other offices in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southeast Orthopedic Specialists Ponte Vedra
    232 Ponte Vedra Park Dr, Ponte Vedra, FL 32082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 634-0640
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Southeast Orthopedic Specialists-Riverside
    2627 Riverside Ave Ste 300, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 634-0640
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Southeast Orthopedic Specialists- Southside Clinic
    10475 Centurion Pkwy N Ste 220, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 634-0640
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
  • Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Limb Pain
Ankle Fracture
Osteoarthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Arthritis of the Elbow
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Difficulty With Walking
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Femur Fracture
Foot Fracture
Gait Abnormality
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe
Hip Fracture
Joint Drainage
Knee Dislocation
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Morton's Neuroma
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Plantar Fasciitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scapular Fracture
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Adhesive Capsulitis
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Pain
Baker's Cyst
Bone Cancer
Bone Disorders
Broken Arm
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Elbow Injuries
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Foot Conditions
Foot Sprain
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Ganglion Cyst
Hand Conditions
Hand Fracture
Heel Spur
Herniated Disc
Hip Pointer Injuries
Humerus Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Knee Disorders
Knee Fracture
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Low Back Pain
Lupus
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pediatric Foot and Ankle Care
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pseudoarthrosis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rotator Cuff Tear
Runner's Knee
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Sever's Disease
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spina Bifida
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Disorders
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Spondylosis
Stress Fracture of Foot
Systemic Chondromalacia
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
Trigger Finger
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Wrist Fracture
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 178 ratings
    Patient Ratings (178)
    5 Star
    (140)
    4 Star
    (11)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Dec 14, 2022
    I went to see Dr. Arndt on December 13, 2022, for a follow up on injuring my leg/ankle. His prognosis is for me to have an MRI on my foot/ ankle.
    Sharon Frampton — Dec 14, 2022
    About Dr. Stephen Arndt, MD

    • Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1346301322
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    • University of Florida Health Science Center
    • Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
    • Wake Forest University, Physics
    • Orthopedic Surgery
