Dr. Stephen Aoki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aoki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Aoki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Aoki, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.
Dr. Aoki works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
University Orthopedic Center590 S Wakara Way, Salt Lake City, UT 84108 Directions (801) 587-7109
-
2
Primary Children's Hospital100 N Mario Capecchi Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84113 Directions (801) 662-5600
-
3
University of Utah50 N Medical Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Directions (801) 581-2211
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aoki?
After 5 other Drs. missed my daughters diagnosis, Dr Aoki asked for the right X-rays in the right position to explain my daughters pain. Dr Aoki has been profesional and caring throughout her surgeries and we are grateful for his expertise and bedside manner! We know he is crazy busy but you can’t tell as he takes his time to explain and a answer questions like you are his only patient!
About Dr. Stephen Aoki, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1295787323
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aoki has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aoki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aoki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aoki works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Aoki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aoki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aoki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aoki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.