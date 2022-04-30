See All Plastic Surgeons in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Stephen Antrobus, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (26)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Dr. Stephen Antrobus, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.

Dr. Antrobus works at Stephen David Antrobus in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Skin Grafts and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mohs Surgery Specialists LLC
    4950 Essen Ln Ste 301, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 763-9611

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Wound Repair
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 30, 2022
    Second skin cancer Dr Antrobus has removed from my face. He and is nurse do a GREAT job of keeping you comfortable in a uncomfortable situation! Highly recommend his office!
Tony Morrison — Apr 30, 2022
    About Dr. Stephen Antrobus, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1629116553
    Education & Certifications

    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Antrobus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antrobus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Antrobus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Antrobus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Antrobus works at Stephen David Antrobus in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Dr. Antrobus’s profile.

    Dr. Antrobus has seen patients for Wound Repair, Skin Grafts and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Antrobus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Antrobus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antrobus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antrobus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Antrobus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

