Dr. Stephen Antonik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antonik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Antonik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Antonik, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They graduated from Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Dr. Antonik works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Associates224D Cornwall St NW Ste 207, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 977-5119
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Antonik?
First Gastro i have had in 20 years that actually listened to my entire history. Took time to understand my issues, past medications, and actually thought out a game plan for my future needs. He was kind, considerate, and understanding. He saved me from emergency surgery and found pre-cancer. Love him
About Dr. Stephen Antonik, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1770567257
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Stritch School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Antonik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Antonik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Antonik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Antonik works at
Dr. Antonik has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Antonik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Antonik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antonik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antonik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Antonik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.