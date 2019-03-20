Overview

Dr. Stephen Andrus, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in West Harrison, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Putnam Hospital Center and White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Andrus works at Westmed Medical Group in West Harrison, NY with other offices in Yonkers, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.