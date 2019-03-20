Dr. Stephen Andrus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Andrus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Andrus, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in West Harrison, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Putnam Hospital Center and White Plains Hospital.
Dr. Andrus works at
Locations
1st Advantage Dental210 Westchester Ave, West Harrison, NY 10604 Directions (914) 682-6540
Doctors College73 Market St, Yonkers, NY 10710 Directions (914) 831-4160
Hospital Affiliations
- Putnam Hospital Center
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Andrus is a very professional and incredibly skilled pain management physician. I have struggled with severe back pain for years and never found relief until Dr Andrus. I am leading a normal pain free life WITHOUT surgery.
About Dr. Stephen Andrus, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pain Medicine
Dr. Andrus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andrus works at
Dr. Andrus has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andrus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Andrus speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.