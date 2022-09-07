Dr. Stephen Andrews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Andrews, MD
Dr. Stephen Andrews, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Oncology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.
Summa Health Medical Group Akron Gynecologic Oncology161 N Forge St Ste 298, Akron, OH 44304 Directions (330) 379-3514
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Compassionate Doctors I have ever experienced. He truly cares!!!!!
About Dr. Stephen Andrews, MD
- Oncology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
Dr. Andrews has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrews accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andrews has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Vulvar Cancer and Ovarian Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andrews on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrews. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrews.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.