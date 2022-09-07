See All Oncologists in Akron, OH
Dr. Stephen Andrews, MD

Oncology
4 (42)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stephen Andrews, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Oncology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Andrews works at Summa Physicians - Obstetrics/Gynecology in Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Vulvar Cancer and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Summa Health Medical Group Akron Gynecologic Oncology
    161 N Forge St Ste 298, Akron, OH 44304

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Akron City Hospital
  • Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Vulvar Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 07, 2022
    Compassionate Doctors I have ever experienced. He truly cares!!!!!
    Linda Treml — Sep 07, 2022
    About Dr. Stephen Andrews, MD

    • Oncology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1255328845
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Kentucky Hospital
    • Tripler Army Medical Center
    • Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Andrews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Andrews has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Andrews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Andrews works at Summa Physicians - Obstetrics/Gynecology in Akron, OH. View the full address on Dr. Andrews’s profile.

    Dr. Andrews has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Vulvar Cancer and Ovarian Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andrews on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrews. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrews.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

