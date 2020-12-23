See All Hand Surgeons in South Miami, FL
Dr. Stephen Alex, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Stephen Alex, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (38)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Stephen Alex, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of California-San Francisco Medical Center and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.

Dr. Alex works at The Miami Hand Center in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like De Quervain's Release, Ganglion Cyst and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Baptist Health
Compare with other Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Dalibel Bravo, MD
Dr. Dalibel Bravo, MD
10 (9)
View Profile
Dr. Roy Cardoso, MD
Dr. Roy Cardoso, MD
10 (304)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Baptist Health.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stephen Alex MD Pllc
    6705 SW 57th Ave Ste 304, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 476-1182

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
De Quervain's Release
Ganglion Cyst
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
De Quervain's Release
Ganglion Cyst
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Alex?

    Dec 23, 2020
    Dr Alex is the very best in my opinion. I had very bad pain in my wrist and whole arm. The pain was so bad I could not sleep, and if I did sleep be woken due to the pain. The doctor saw me in the office and ordered a nerve conductivity study that indicated my problems. We scheduled a surgery date and within 24 after the surgery 90% of my pain was gone, gone after dealing with this pain for so long. I just (30 minutes ago) had my stitches removed and the wound looks fantastic, little scaring. Also I’m pain free and sleeping much better. I recommend the Dr Alex and his attentive staff for anyone who is in need of a hand surgeon. For me he’s to go-to-guy.
    Gary Harte — Dec 23, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Alex, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stephen Alex, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Alex to family and friends

    Dr. Alex's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Alex

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stephen Alex, MD.

    About Dr. Stephen Alex, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225080518
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Pittsburgh Mc-South Side
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of California-San Francisco Medical Center
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Rochester
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Alex, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alex is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alex has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alex has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alex works at The Miami Hand Center in South Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Alex’s profile.

    Dr. Alex has seen patients for De Quervain's Release, Ganglion Cyst and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alex on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Alex. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alex.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alex, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alex appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Stephen Alex, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.