Dr. Stephen Alex, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of California-San Francisco Medical Center and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.
Stephen Alex MD Pllc6705 SW 57th Ave Ste 304, South Miami, FL 33143 (305) 476-1182
Doctors Hospital
Dr Alex is the very best in my opinion. I had very bad pain in my wrist and whole arm. The pain was so bad I could not sleep, and if I did sleep be woken due to the pain. The doctor saw me in the office and ordered a nerve conductivity study that indicated my problems. We scheduled a surgery date and within 24 after the surgery 90% of my pain was gone, gone after dealing with this pain for so long. I just (30 minutes ago) had my stitches removed and the wound looks fantastic, little scaring. Also I'm pain free and sleeping much better. I recommend the Dr Alex and his attentive staff for anyone who is in need of a hand surgeon. For me he's to go-to-guy.
Orthopedic Hand Surgery
38 years of experience
University Of Pittsburgh Mc-South Side
University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
University of California-San Francisco Medical Center
University of Rochester
Dr. Alex has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alex accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Alex has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Alex has seen patients for De Quervain's Release, Ganglion Cyst and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers).
Dr. Alex speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Alex. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.
