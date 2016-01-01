See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Voorhees, NJ
Pulmonary Disease
42 years of experience
Dr. Stephen Akers, MD is a Pulmonologist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Akers works at Cooper Endocrinology in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Asthma and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Cooper University Hospital Department of Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    900 Centennial Blvd, Voorhees, NJ 08043
Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Insurance Accepted

    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Capital Blue Cross
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    MultiPlan
    QualCare

    4.8
    Based on 5 ratings
    About Dr. Stephen Akers, MD

    Pulmonary Disease
    42 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    Male
    1033205323
    Education & Certifications

    Graduate Hospital
    UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Hospital Affiliations

    Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Akers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Akers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Akers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Akers works at Cooper Endocrinology in Voorhees, NJ.

    Dr. Akers has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Asthma and Cough, and more.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Akers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

