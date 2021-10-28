Dr. Stephanya Shear, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shear is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanya Shear, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephanya Shear, MD is an Urology Specialist in Salem, VA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.
Dr. Shear works at
Locations
LewisGale Physicians Salem - Urology1802 Braeburn Dr Ste B1, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 772-3702Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shear is an excellent physician, urologist, and surgeon. I saw her in 2020 and 2019 and she was exemplary in all aspects of medicine and my medical care. She performed three surgeries on me and I highly, highly recommend her. To the best of my knowledge she is no longer in Salem, Va, and that is a tremendous loss to the Roanoke Valley area of Va. As I am in need of further followup/ongoing management care, I was searching the web to see if I can locate her to make an appointment.
About Dr. Stephanya Shear, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1700990090
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shear has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shear accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shear has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shear on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Shear. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shear.
