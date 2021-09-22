Dr. George has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephany George, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephany George, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wilmington, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.
Dr. George works at
Locations
-
1
Clinton Memorial Regional Health System2241 Rombach Ave, Wilmington, OH 45177 Directions (937) 283-2588
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Parma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. George?
Great Doctor, very thorough. Takes time to explain answers to all questions. If I have any concerns, she goes over all available options with me,, she cares about patients.
About Dr. Stephany George, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1174573984
Education & Certifications
- Univ Hosps Of Cleveland
- Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. George accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. George works at
38 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. George, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. George appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.