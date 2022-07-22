Dr. Philip has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephanus Philip, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephanus Philip, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Hillmont Psychiatric Center3291 Loma Vista Rd, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 652-6075
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Goes above & beyond for his patients . Best doctor I’ve ever worked with ??
About Dr. Stephanus Philip, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1043255797
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Pediatrics
