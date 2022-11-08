Dr. Stephanus Busono, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Busono is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanus Busono, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephanus Busono, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Jupiter Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Dr. Busono works at
Locations
1
Princeton and Rutgers Neurology77 Veronica Ave Ste 102, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 246-1311Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Princeton Neuromuscular Center, P.C.13 Clyde Rd Ste 103, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 649-3461
3
Monroe Internal Medicine1600 Perrineville Rd Ste 25, Monroe, NJ 08831 Directions (732) 649-3461
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Busono for many years now, for a nerve condition in my head. I absolutely love him. He takes the time to listen to what you say and shows concern, and does very through evaluations. I also have my special needs son see him, for his migraines . Love him, and pray he never leaves.
About Dr. Stephanus Busono, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1306888953
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- University of California-San Diego
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- University Of California (UCLA)
Dr. Busono has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Busono accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Busono has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
