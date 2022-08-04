Dr. Stephanie Zbin, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zbin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Zbin, DDS
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Zbin, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Glen Burnie, MD.
Dr. Zbin works at
Locations
Glen Burnie Dental Care7425 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 541-1779Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zbin?
Dr. Zbin, and her team did an amazing job and I can't stop smiling. You guys were Awesome!!! even if I wasn't.
About Dr. Stephanie Zbin, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1013573336
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zbin accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zbin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zbin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Zbin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zbin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zbin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zbin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.