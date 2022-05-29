See All Critical Care Surgeons in Kihei, HI
Dr. Stephanie Yan, MD

Critical Care Surgery
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stephanie Yan, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Kihei, HI. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Maui Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Yan works at Island Family Surgical Care Center LLC in Kihei, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Island Family Surgical Care Center LLC
    411 Huku Lii Pl Ste 304, Kihei, HI 96753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 977-0955

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maui Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    May 29, 2022
    Her communication skills are excellent. She has a talent for knowing patients and always values their well being. Her consultations are never rushed, and she always listens.
    — May 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephanie Yan, MD
    About Dr. Stephanie Yan, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710206180
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yan works at Island Family Surgical Care Center LLC in Kihei, HI. View the full address on Dr. Yan’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Yan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

