Overview

Dr. Stephanie Woodward, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT RENO and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Woodward works at San Diego Surgical Specialists in San Diego, CA with other offices in El Centro, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ileus, Intestinal Obstruction and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.