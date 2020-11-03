Dr. Stephanie Woodward, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Woodward, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Woodward, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT RENO and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Woodward works at
Locations
-
1
John R. Frey M.d. Inc.7910 Frost St Ste 450, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 565-0104
-
2
Stephanie Woodward MD Inc1671 W Main St Ste A, El Centro, CA 92243 Directions (760) 336-2500
-
3
Sharp Memorial Hospital7901 Frost St, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 939-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Woodward?
Wonderful doctor. She always followed and take care my health, she was very patient to listen and explained everything thing when I have questions and make me feel very comfortable to go with her care for my surgery
About Dr. Stephanie Woodward, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1053435099
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT RENO
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woodward has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woodward accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woodward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woodward works at
Dr. Woodward has seen patients for Ileus, Intestinal Obstruction and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woodward on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Woodward speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodward. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodward.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woodward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woodward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.