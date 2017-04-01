See All Cardiologists in Mountain View, CA
Cardiology
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Stephanie Wong, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).

Dr. Wong works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Mountain View, CA with other offices in Mountainview, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wellness Examination along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

    Palo Alto Medical Foundation
    701 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040 (650) 934-7171
    PaloAltoMedicalFoundation
    701eelcaminoreal, Mountainview, CA 94040 (650) 934-7575

  Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)

Wellness Examination
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Apr 01, 2017
    Wonderful. Young, but seems more up to date thean my retiring Dr. who I loved. Spends extra time. Practice busy but answers email immediately.
    rita in mountain view, ca — Apr 01, 2017
    About Dr. Stephanie Wong, MD

    Cardiology
    22 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1396851663
    Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
    University of California School of Medicine - San Diego
    Internal Medicine
    Dr. Wong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Wong has seen patients for Wellness Examination, and more.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods.

