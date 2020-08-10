Dr. Stephanie Weaver, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weaver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Weaver, DDS
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Weaver, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lake Charles, LA.
Dr. Weaver works at
Locations
1
Center For Restorative Dentistry715 W COLLEGE ST, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Directions (337) 419-0228
Ratings & Reviews
Compassionate; extremely talented and professional dentist with great technology to make the experience better!
About Dr. Stephanie Weaver, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1750592713
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weaver has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weaver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Weaver. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weaver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weaver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weaver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.