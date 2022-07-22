See All Family Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Stephanie Warfield, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. 

Dr. Warfield works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group
    20207 Chasewood Park Dr Ste 300, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Laceration Repair Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Preventive Care Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Stephanie Warfield, DO
Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1275037269
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
  • St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center

Dr. Stephanie Warfield, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Warfield has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Warfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Warfield works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Warfield’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Warfield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warfield.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

